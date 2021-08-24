Confluence
Mona Kay Valentine, 68, of Confluence, and formerly of Markleysburg, passed away on August 21, 2021 at home.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday August 24, and until 11 a.m. on Wednesday August 25, the time of the service in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME FARMINGTON, PA with Pastor Andrew Broucher officiating the service. Interment will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers donation can be made to Donald R. Crawford Funeral Homes at P.O. box 28 Hopwood, Pa 15445.
Condolences can be made to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.