Mona Kay Valentine, 68, of Confluence, and formerly of Markleysburg, passed away on August 21, 2021 at home.
She was born September 23, 1952 in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Albert Ross Jenkins and Sue Grossman Jenkins.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband Robert Lee Maust and second husband Jerry Allen Valentine. Also preceding her in death are two grandchildren, Chad Lee Lowdermilk and Sarah Dawn Lowdermilk: and one brother, Randy Jenkins.
Surviving are her two daughters, Tammy Kreger (Paul) of Confluence, Jennifer Schroyer (David) of Accident, Md., grandchildren, Dia Collins of Accident, Md, Kirkland Schroyer (Emily) of Swanton, Md; one grea-granddaughter Liliana. Also surviving are five brothers and five sisters Jinx, Butch, Deb, Jeanine, Sparky, Carol, Jack, Cheryl, Tracy, Gary.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday August 24, and until 11 a.m. on Wednesday August 25, the time of the service in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME FARMINGTON, PA with Pastor Andrew Broucher officiating the service. Interment will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers donation can be made to Donald R. Crawford Funeral Homes at P.O. box 28 Hopwood, Pa 15445.
Condolences can be made to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com
