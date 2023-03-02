Lake Lynn
Monroe F. Cottrell, 78, of Lake Lynn, passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2023, in his home, following a lengthy illness. Born in Gilmer County, W.Va., August 21, 1944, he was a son of the late Raymond and Pearl McCune Cottrell.
A coal miner for all of his life, Monroe retired from Dunkard Mining in Greene County, and was a member of the United Mine Workers of America.
His passion, however, was being outdoors camping, hunting and fishing with his family and friends.
Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Mary Shriver Cottrell; two children and their spouses, Allan and Tonya Cottrell of Point Marion, and Mary and Rodney Wilson of Lake Lynn; five grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren; four brothers, Thomas and David Cottrell, both of Lake Lynn, Frank Cottrell of Stewartstown, W.Va., and Jerry Cottrell of Shoaf; three sisters, Wilma Cottrell and Patty Gubernick, both of Maryland, and Sherry Hruska of Fairchance; and a number of nieces and nephews and their families.
Also deceased is a brother, Ronzel Cottrell; and a sister, Barbara, in infancy.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 3, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, where visitation continues from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Saturday, March 4, with his nephew, the Rev. Stoney Cottrell, officiating.
Interment follows in Cedar Grove Cemetery, New Geneva.
