formerly of Uniontown
Monte David Howard Sr., 94, of Kingwood, W.Va., died Thursday, March 25, 2021, in his home, with loving family by his side.
He was born January 27, 1927, in Uniontown, a son of the late John B and Adele John Howard.
He was a loving father and grandfather. He served his country in the U.S. Army and the Army Air Corp during World War II, and worked as a machine repairman for Kingwood Wholesale for 40 years. He was very well known for repairing pin ball machines, pool tables and jukeboxes.
He was a member of St. Sebastian Catholic Church. He will be remembered for his visits to local nursing homes to cheer the residents and giving out flashlights.
He is survived by his three sons, Monte D. Howard Jr. and wife Brenda Kay, and Randal J. Howard and wife Mishell, all of Kingwood, and Robert G. Howard and wife Debi of Bradenton, Fla.; 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild expected in October.
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Joann R. Stewart Howard; his son, John Kenneth Howard; his brother, Frank Howard; and his sister, Joan Cartwright.
Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 28, in BROWNING FUNERAL HOME in Kingwood, where a vigil service will be held at 7:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 29, in St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Kingwood, with Father Soosai Arokiadass as celebrant. Interment will follow at the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to WV Caring, P.O. Box 760, Arthurdale, WV 26520-0760, or to the St. Sebastian Alter Society.
Masks and social distancing will be observed during the visitation and funeral.
Personal condolences may be offered to the family at www.browningfuneralhomewv.com.
