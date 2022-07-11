Montgomery Davis Jr.

Fairchance
Montgomery “Monte” Davis Jr., 34, of Fairchance, passed away with his loving family by his side on Friday, July 8, 2022 in Ruby Memorial Hospital.
He was born May 1, 1988 in Uniontown.
Surviving are his father and mother, Montgomery Davis Sr. and Margaret Phillip Davis; siblings, Justin Phillip and wife Jenn, Uniontown, Stephanie Davis and fiance Andy, Fairchance, Craig Davis, Fairchance, Marissa Riggen and husband Brian, Masontown, and Josh Davis, Fairchance; two nieces and two nephews, Colton, Taryn, Hunter and Kylienna; and numerous friends and relatives.
The family will receive friends in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
