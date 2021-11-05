McClellandtown
Monty William Jackson, 55 of McClellandtown, passed away November 2, 2021.
He was born at Patrick Air Force Base in Cocoa Beach, Fla., on November 28, 1965, the son of Walter and Rosalind Boling Fazenbaker.
Monty was predeceased by his brothers, Mitchell Byron Jackson and Raymond Curtis Jackson; and sister, Leia Ann Jackson.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his children, April (Eric) Michels, Elisha (Bob) Conard, Monty Jackson II, Crystal Jackson, Joshua Jackson and Joshua Odum; 8 grandchildren; and his sister Theresa (Stephen) Tanner.
Family and friends will be received in the JOHN S MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 9 a.m. until noon, the hour of service in the Funeral Home Chapel, on Monday, November 8, 2021, with Pastor Jason Lamer officiating.
Interment in Church Hill Cemetery, McClellandtown, PA.
