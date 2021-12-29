Frederick, Md.
Mr. Daniel Holt Banes, 38, of Frederick, Md., passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021, at Frederick Memorial Hospital after a lengthy illness.
Born September 23, 1983, Daniel was the son of Ralph W. Banes of Hagerstown, Md., and Connie Spittal of Farmington. He graduated from Gov. Thomas Johnson High School in Frederick, Md., Class of 2001, and was employed by Advent Automation in Prince George's County, Md..
Daniel was also a talented graffiti artist, and he also loved music and enjoyed freshwater fishing.
In addition to his parents, Daniel is survived by his stepmother, Eloisa Banes, of Hagerstown, Md.; his stepfather, Roger Spittal, of Farmington; his daughters, Honore Banes, of Farmington, and Ember Banes, of Frederick, Md.; sisters, Emily Morgan and husband Brandon, and Kaylie Banes, all of Rogersville, Tenn.; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives.
A memorial service will be held at a future date; interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Daniel's memory may be made to the American Liver Foundation (liverfoundation.org).
