Muriel E. Lantz Bailey, 97, of Uniontown, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
She was the former owner-operator of Muriel E. Lantz Funeral Home for 60 years.
Friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 24, in the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
A private family funeral service will be held Monday, April 25.
MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.
Condolences may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
