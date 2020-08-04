Denbo
Myrna Fay Walters Stoffle passed away peacefully Saturday, August 1, 2020.
She was born May 15, 1945, in Denbo.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Della Walters; sister Wilma Wolfe; brothers Richard, Robert and Charles Walters; and daughter Debbie.
She is survived by sisters Louise Twigger (Fred), Phyliss Toporcer; and brother Hershell Walters (Karen).
The family requests no services.
