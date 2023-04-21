Brownsville
Myrna Gail Lemon, 62, of Brownsville, passed away suddenly, in her home, Monday, April 17, 2023. She was born September 28, 1960, to the late George and Gloria Arnette Lemon, in Brownsville.
Myrna was a woman full of life. She was a mother and grandmother who adored her children and grandchildren. She had a presence that lit up the room. She was kind and good-hearted. She was known to many as the “Job Hunter” because she helped many in the community find employment. She was always there to lend a helping hand even if, at times, she was the one who needed the helping-she put others above herself. She was well loved and will be forever missed, but the lives she touched will have forever memories of her beautiful spirit.
Myrna is survived by her children, Shannon Lemon, Nia Lemon and George Lemon, all of Brownsville; and her grandchildren, Asjha Savona, Mason Johnson and Shandon Marshall; her beloved dog, Chi Chi; other relatives and many friends.
Services are entrusted to the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, where friends and family will be received from 5 to 7:30 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Monday, April 24.
Donations may be submitted to the funeral home.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted through www.lantzhfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.