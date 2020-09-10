Newell
Myron M Myrga Sr., 80, a lifelong resident of Newell, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020, in Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh
He was born July 19, 1940, in Newell, a son of Metro Myrga and Mary Paraschak Myrga.
He was a member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Perryopolis, a member of Brownsville Class of 1958 and graduated from Cal State Teachers College in 1962.He was a retired teacher from the Frazier School District with 39 years of service and a member of the National Education Association.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Albert Myrga; three sons, Myron M. Myrga Jr. and wife Terri of Philadelphia, Greg Myrga at home and Wayne Myrga of Greenbelt, Md.; sister Marcella Scaramucci of Newell; three grandchildren, Dr. John Myrga and Katie, Dr. Amanda Myrga, and Domonique Alfred; brother and sister-in-law Tom and Judy Albert; extended family Ed and Reta.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter-in-law Cathy Myrga; and brother-in-law Louis Scaramucci.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 10, in the ELEY-McCRORY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Main Street, Fayette City.
Prayers of Transfer will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, September 11, followed by Funeral Mass at 12:30 p.m. in St. John's Roman Catholic Church, with the Rev. Rodolfo Mejia as celebrant.
Entombment will follow in the Chapel of Peace at LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
Keeping in compliance with the county and state mandate, guests are asked to please abide by personal protective guidelines, masks MUST be worn, social distancing must still be maintained and to please minimize your visit to allow other family and friends to pay their respects to the family since we are still limited to 25 guests in the funeral home at a given time.
