Myrtle E. Dodson

Dilliner
Myrtle E. "Libby" Dodson, 77 of Dilliner, passed away, in her home, with her loving family by her side, Saturday, March 6, 2021.
She was born January 25, 1944, in Morgantown, W.Va.
Preceding her in death were her parents, James Madison Carey and Mary Jane Cupp Carey; brothers Clarence Carey, Frank Carey, James Carey and Ralph Carey; and sisters Betty Shultz and Glenna Austin.
Surviving are her loving companion of 25 years, John N. George; children Joseph and Pattie Dodson of Parma, Ohio, Donald and Patti Dodson of Fairchance, Brenda and Todd Sackett of Smithfield, and Ernest "Bud" and Pam Dodson of Fairchance; 18 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters Wilda and Gary Metcalf, and Janet Carey, both of Carmichaels; and lots of nieces and nephews.
Libby was employed as an assistant supervisor of housekeeping at West Virginia University Health Science for more than 30 years until her retirement.
The family will greet friends and family from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. funeral service Thursday, March 11, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, with Pastor Vince Cable officiating.
Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.