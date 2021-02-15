Hopwood
Myrtle Irene Wilson, 98, passed away February 9, 2021, at Henry Clay Villa Nursing Home.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, February 14 and until 11 a.m., the time of the service, Monday, February 15, with pastor Lee Maley officiating the service. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and service.
