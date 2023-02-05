N. Edward Kincheloe

Hunker
Nelson Edward "Ed" Kincheloe, 68, of Hunker, formerly of Nemacolin and Carmichaels, passed peacefully Saturday, January 28, 2023, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, from heart surgery complications. He was born February 21, 1954, in Alexandria, Va., a son of the late Betty Ann Scott Burke, and James Burke of Spring Branch, Texas.
Ed was raised in Nemacolin and was a 1972 graduate of Carmichaels Area High School. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and uncle, and a true and generous friend to many people.
He worked 38 years at Hatfield's Ferry Power Station, retiring as a planner in November 2010.
A passionate fruit jar collector and member of the Pittsburgh and Washington Bottle Clubs, Ed also enjoyed antiquing, trap shooting, fishing, hunting and ball room dancing. Ed loved sports and was a longtime Pittsburgh Penguin season ticket holder, and he "loved them Stillers."
He is survived by his "lovely bride", Deborah Nalevanko Elder Kincheloe; and his children, Kelli Hixson (Bill) of Uniontown, Dawn Marie Clark (Anthony) of Stevens City, Va., Vaughn Mankey (Celina) of Austin, Texas, and Courtney Dalton (Kevin) of Denver, Colo.; four grandchildren, Quentin Hales, Alex Clark, Braylon Clark and Harrison Mankey; four siblings, Brenda Baker (Robert) of Greenville, S.C., Cindy Arnold (Arty) of Ashboro, N.C., Charles Nyland (Arlene) of Carmichaels, and Maria Cerar (Randy) of Spring Branch; brothers and sisters-in-law, Tami Jones of Hillsborough, N.C., Greg Nalevanko (Mary) of Greensburg, and Jennifer Cleaves (Dixon) of Naples, Fla.; his father-in-law, Anthony Nalevanko (Louise) of Mt. Pleasant; close family friend, Frank Christofano; and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by brother-in-law, Bryan Jones; and his mother-in-law, Charlotte Myers.
There will be no public viewing.
A celebration of life is being planned for Saturday, April 8.
Arrangements are entrusted to YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, "The Chosen" at www.comeandsee.net, or a charity of the donor's choice.
For additional information and to sign the guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
