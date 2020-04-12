West Newton
N. Jeannine Churby went to be with her Lord Wednesday, April 8, 2020. She passed away peacefully at Tender Loving Care Center located in West Newton, where she had resided for the past four years.
She was born July 12, 1929, in Perry Township, a daughter of Genevieve Stimmell Essington.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar; son James; brothers, Glenn Crawford and James Essington.
She was a loving mother to Wendy Curtis and her husband Robert of Eustis, Fla., David Churby and his wife Diane of Fayette City; brother, Terry Crawford and his wife Darlene of West Newton; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Known only as Jeannine, she loved so many things, above most, music. At age six, she sang her first solo in church and continued singing through her teenage years and into adulthood. She sang on the church broadcast every Sunday morning. Music also led her to become the choir director and filling in as the pianist and organist when needed. The Grace Brethren Church of Uniontown was where she and her family worshiped for a lot of years. Later on in years, she became a member of the Fundamental Bible Church in Perryopolis. She was a devout Christian and worshiped her Lord through her talent in music. Her talent didn't stop there, her love for gardening appeared everywhere in her home. At one time, she was also a member of the Perryopolis Flower Club. She also enjoyed crocheting and making quilts with her daughter and granddaughter. Doilies on every table, and if you were lucky, you got to take one home with you! Amazing how she could do all these things and still be employed at the local school cafeteria and the Dairy Queen in Perry. She loved working with young people and was a master at the cone with the curl on top.
Being married to her husband for 68 years, she was a devoted wife. Jeannine and Ed were rarely seen without the other. In October you could find them at Pioneer Days in Perryopolis, baking bread by the Old Mill. They loved to entertain, especially when their children and grandchildren would come to visit. Whether you were hungry or not, you could not leave without a full stomach. She also loved to attend the grandchildren's sporting events, concerts and whatever they were into.
Jeannine will be remembered for her beautiful smile and heart. And the last thing she would say to you as you were leaving was "You Be Careful". Never letting you leave without seeing you off on the porch with a wave and a smile. She will truly be missed by all that knew her, but it is very comforting to know that it is just a matter of time before we see her again.
Due to the current COVID-19 public gathering restrictions, visitation and funeral services are private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Interment will take place in Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
Jeannine's professional funeral services have been entrusted to the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, Perryopolis, PA.
Online condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.