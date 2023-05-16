Uniontown
Nancy A. Cupp, 84, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, with her family at her side.
She was born December 11, 1938, in Uniontown, the daughter of the late Daisy E. Campbell Mansberry.
After Nancy graduated from Uniontown High School she would go on to work, until her retirement, at Rockwell and later Sensus.
She was preceded in death by her mother; and brother, William F. Mansberry.
Left to cherish her memory are her brother, David Mansberry (Randy Williams); nephew, William E. Mansberry (Ashley); her great-nephew, William L. E. Mansberry, who brought so much joy into her life; many family and friends; and her beloved dog, Frankie.
Nancy was an elegant woman who always took care of her family and friends. She was always ready to go out for a good dinner and shopping. Our lives were better because of her; she will be truly missed, and never forgotten.
At Nancy’s request, funeral services were private under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
