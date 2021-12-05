Uniontown
Nancy A. Gregory Sullivan, 90, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021, in Beechwood Court.
Nancy was born July 8, 1931, in Dunkard, a daughter of Albert and Julia Zenmartony Gregory.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Gregory Sullivan; a sister, Shirley Elnakar; and a brother, Joseph Gregory.
Nancy is survived by her grandsons, Dylan Sullivan of Uniontown, and Aaron Sullivan and wife Cindy of Richmond, Va.; three great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Sullivan, Ashley Peton and Beck Sullivan; several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a special brother-in-law, Joseph Elnikar.
Nancy was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, Hopwood Garden Club, Jefferson Club, and the Coffee Clutcher's at Manor Lanes. She was a eucharistic minister and on the Parish Council at St. John's Roman Catholic Church.
Friends and family are asked to meet at noon on Monday, December 6, in St. John's Roman Catholic Church, at which time a Mass of Christian Burial will be held, with the Rev. Albert Aberion officiating. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Dolfi Chapel, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, Stacey A. Dolfi, funeral director.
In honor of Nancy, memorial contributions can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at www.jdrf.org.
