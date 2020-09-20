Formerly of
Bruceton Mills, W.Va.
Nancy Ann VanSickle Hall, 73, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020, in Moore Haven, Fla.
Formerly of Bruceton Mills, W.Va., she was born July 21, 1947, in Smithfield, to the late Charles E. and Betty J. Guthrie VanSickle.
She is survived by her four children, Tina (Mark) Humphrey, Heather Nicklow, Harry O. Lewis and James Lewis; four grandchildren, Stephanie Humphrey, Marcus (Brittany) Humphrey, Cody Pifer and Trenton Lewis; a great-granddaughter, Alison Ann Greenlee-Humphrey; three stepsons, William Hall, Jeremy Hall and Virgil Hall and their families. She is also survived by her special friend, Jim Pumphrey; and by 13 brothers and sisters and their spouses, Jerry VanSickle of Smithfield, Lucy David of Uniontown, Rosemary Goodwin of Cardale, Joyce (Dan) Lake of New Hampshire, Sonny (Shirley) VanSickle of Farmington, Wanda (Charles) Sherry of Farmington, Myrtie (Frank) Cole of Uniontown, Andy (Carol) VanSickle of Uniontown, Phillip (Donna) VanSickle of New Salem, Mable (Robert) Wilson of Farmington, Walter (Jane) VanSickle of Chalk Hill, Brenda (Brian) Braham of Bruceton Mills and Ed (Tina) VanSickle of Bruceton Mills; numerous nephews, nieces and cousins; as well as a special aunt, Donna Jean Guthrie Hartman of Fairchance.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was predeceased by her brothers, Edgar VanSickle, Lawrence VanSickle and Chod VanSickle; and her sister, Donna Jeane Davis.
As per Nancy's wishes, services will be private.
