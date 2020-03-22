Formerly of Hiller
Nancy Bernice Wyatt, 82, of Springfield, Va., formerly of Hiller, went to be with her beloved Lord Monday, February 17, 2020.
She was born June 18, 1937, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late David Earl and Olive Wyatt.
She was a resident of Hiller for her first 30+ years, and was employed by Hillman Barge. She was a life-long member and supporter of the South Brownsville United Methodist Church even after moving from the area in the early 1970s. Nancy then resided in Alexandria, Va., for all but the last year of her life. She was a resident of the Aarondale Retirement and Assisted Living Community in Springfield at the time of her passing.
Nancy served as the assistant treasurer of Army Emergency Relief before retiring with 25 years of service in 2001.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was predeceased by her five siblings, Thelma Blazy, Una McKnight, Beatrice (Meme) Kovachick, Dorothy (Dottie) Buell and David Lee (Lee) Wyatt.
She is survived and loved by nieces and nephews and many friends who were blessed to have her in their lives. Nancy shared love and faith with all whom she knew throughout her life.
There will be a private family burial near her parents in Redstone Cemetery, Brownsville, at a later date.
Nancy will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
Arrangements are under the direction of SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME of Brownsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.