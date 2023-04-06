Uniontown
Nancy C. Mattis Cholock, 81, of Uniontown, passed on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at her home.
Born November 19, 1941, in Uniontown, daughter of the late John and Mary DeRosa Mattis, and beloved wife of the late John E. Cholock.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, John "Jack" Cholock.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Joseph Cholock; and her brother, Frank S. Mattis, both of Uniontown; and her special nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and aunts and cousins.
Nancy was a graduate of South Union High School and a retired dispatcher for Columbia Gas.
Joe would like to thank Nancy's caregivers, Diane, Macy, Big Amanda, Suzanne, Gina and especially Chad who did everything imaginable to assist in any way he could.
Services are private. Announcement by the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME of Uniontown. Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome
