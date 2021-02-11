formerly of Brownsville
Nancy Carol Aston Lake, 83, was welcomed into God's loving arms and the waiting arms of her beloved husband Paul February 6, 2021. She and Paul had been married for 61 years. Nancy was residing in Ft. Myers, Florida and was formerly from The Villages, Florida and East Stroudsburg. She was born in Brownsville to Harry and Cecelia Quick Aston.
Nancy graduated from Brownsville Area High School and Washington Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse for a number of years. She and Paul purchased and operated Humble Rest Lodge in the Poconos for many years. After their retirement, she and Paul moved to The Villages, Florida where they enjoyed an active lifestyle with friends.
Nancy's faith was very important to her. She had been very active in the service of many church ministries over the years. Nancy was a member of New Covenant United Methodist Church. She was very compassionate and had a generous caring heart. Nancy loved to laugh and never took herself too seriously by always being able to laugh at herself first. Nancy had a keen eye for floral design and loved to create decorative wreaths and dried florals. She had lots of fun with friends as they traveled to craft shows to sell their wares.
Brownsville held a very special place in Nancy's heart as she recalled wonderful memories of her idyllic childhood, surrounded by a supportive and loving family.
Nancy was predeceased by her husband, Paul; and her parents.
Nancy is survived by her daughters, Jill (Kevin) Miller and Joan (Wendy Hechler) Lake; granddaughters, Erica (Joseph) Dorsch, Elise (John) Coakley and Erin (Jeremy) Jones; great-grandchildren, Abigail, Andrew and Joseph Dorsch, Jordan Paul and Jenna Coakley and Haley and Henry Jones; nephew, Dennis Lake; brothers-in-law, Daniel (Joyce) Lake and Tom Shaneyfelt; and nieces.
A virtual memorial service will be held on a future date. Internment will be private in Bethel Church Cemetery in Farmington.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Nancy's memory can be made to New Covenant United Methodist Church, 3470 Woodridge Drive, The Villages, FL 32162 or Bethel Memorial Park, c/o Linda Rossi, 505 Camp Riamo Road, Farmington, PA 15437.
All arrangements are under the direction of THE DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.