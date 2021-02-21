Dunbar Township
Nancy Carol Dayton Jones, 91, of Dunbar Township, formerly of Mather, passed away unexpectedly in Uniontown Hospital Thursday, February 18, 2021.
Nancy was a caring and nurturing person to anyone who knew her including immediate and extended family members, caring for many in the later years of their lives. She will be missed by all who knew her, including her beloved cat, Sammie.
Nancy Carol was born November 18, 1929, in Pittsburgh, to the late Mildred Shipley Shultz and was raised by her adopted, loving mother and father, Clell and Cora Work Dayton.
She was a graduate of Uniontown High School Class of 1947, where she was a cheerleader. She graduated from Allegheny General Hospital School of Nursing in 1950 as a Registered Nurse and in 1973 she received a Bachelor's degree in Nursing from California University of Pennsylvania.
Her career in nursing began at Greene County Memorial Hospital from 1950-1952 and continued as a school nurse at Mapletown High School from 1952-1955. She continued to work part-time at Uniontown Hospital and as a private duty nurse in Connellsville State Hospital while she and Allen started their family. She was a school nurse in the Connellsville Area Schools working at both Dunbar Township Elementary and Junior High West until her retirement in 1993 after 25 years of service.
She was the leader of Girl Scout Troop 3102 at Monarch School and a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She loved sports and was a huge Pittsburgh Pirates fan. She volunteered at the United Way of Westmoreland County accessAbilities Program for many years.
She was an active member of the Great Bethel Baptist Church, Uniontown, where she served and shared her time and many talents, and she was a member of the Triangle Sunday School Class. She loved playing cards (500 Bid) with several clubs in the area and at home. She was a member of the Red Hatters. She was a member of the Connellsville Area Education Association (CAEA), Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA) and the National Education Association (NEA) and the Fayette County and Pennsylvania Retired Teachers Association. She was an active member of the Pennsylvania Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, where she was a past state president and member of the 23rd District Auxiliary, where she served as a past president and past secretary. She was also an active member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 21 Auxiliary in Connellsville.
She is survived by her loving husband, Allen Q. Jones. Allen and Nancy celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary November 21, 2020. She is also survived by her two children, Marcia Ann Jones Knight and husband Eric of Huntersville, N.C.; and her son, Charles Quentin Jones and wife Margery of Cranston, R.I.; two granddaughters, Melissa Ashley Jones of New Jersey, and Michaela Amy Jones Cromartie and husband Vincent of Rhode Island; and one great granddaughter, Amiyah Rose Cromartie.
She was predeceased by her stepbrother, Raymond Dayton and wife Sara Kramer Dayton and their son Robert; her brother, Frank J. Shultz and wife Sarah; and a special uncle, Charles Shipley.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, February 21, in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 22, with the Rev. Doug Baker officiating. Interment will follow in the Sylvan Heights Cemetery. Members of the 23rd District Auxiliary will conduct a memorial service on Sunday at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, in memory of Nancy Carol Dayton Jones.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
