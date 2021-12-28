Masontown
Nancy Carol Farrier, 77, of Masontown, was called home by her Lord and Savior Saturday, December 25, 2021.
She was reunited with her husband of 58 years, the late Thomas E. Farrier. Together they will spend eternity praising God.
Born January 30, 1944, Nancy was the youngest child of Walter J. and Nannie Ellen Metheny of Point Marion.
In addition to her parents, and husband, she was preceded in death by seven siblings, Charlotte Dennison, Lola Dennison, Walter J. Metheny, Jr., Gloria Jane Turner, Wanda Lowry, Patricia Patterson and Judy Tucci.
A 1962 graduate of Albert Gallatin High School, Nancy was a homemaker who took pride in caring for her family and home.
She enjoyed cooking, sewing, reading and gardening. She loved feeding and watching birds from her back porch. Her favorites were hummingbirds, doves and cardinals.
Nancy was a cook at Gram's Coffee Shop in Masontown, and a member of Spirit and Fire Church in Uniontown.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Diana L. Farrier, of Masontown; son, Michael T. Farrier, of Belleville, Ill.; several nieces and nephews; and many friends and neighbors.
Many thanks to those who volunteered their help when needed: Craig, Frank and Leslie, Joe and Susan, Nancy Gene and Sharon and Johnny. Special thanks to Pastor Dan and the church family, for their love and support.
In lieu of flowers, it is Nancy's wish that donations be made to Spirit and Fire Church, 400 Dixon Boulevard, Uniontown.
A private Memorial Service will be held for Nancy at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
