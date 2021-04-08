Nancy Christofel

Jefferson Hills
Nancy Louise Epsy Christofel, 82, of Jefferson Hills, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 6, 2021, surrounded by her loving family, where she was received into Heaven and rejoined with her beloved husband of 62 years, Alvin Boyd "Chris" Christofel.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Helen Tray Espy; her husband, Boyd; and her brother, Ed Espy.
Nancy is survived by her devoted daughters, Donna (David DiFabio) Christofel and Naomi Mattarock; grandchildren Daniel and Jason Mattarock, Anthony (Julie) DiFabio and Ashley (Paul) Borthick; three great-grandchildren; her sister, Evelyn Miller of Bethel Park; brothers Ray (Nancy) Espy of Irvington, Va., and Patrick (Christine) Espy of Trondheim, Norway; along with nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends.
Nancy was born July 17, 1938, in Munhall Borough. Her family moved to Brentwood, where Nancy grew up and graduated from Brentwood High School.
She married in 1959 and moved to Jefferson Hills, where she and Chris raised their daughters. The most important things in her life were her family, love and God. She loved to learn, teaching herself to sew, bake, knit, crochet, needlepoint, macrame and farm. She was a kind and giving soul, always caring for other people and animals (stray cats to cows).
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 9, and from 10 a.m. until 12 noon, the time of a blessing service, Saturday, April 10, in the GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5636 Brownsville Road (at 6th Street), South Park Township, (412) 655-4600.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Nancy's name to South Park Meals on Wheels, 6810 Hilldale Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15236.
