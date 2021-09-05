West Leisenring
Nancy D. Lawver Koffler, 70, of West Leisenring, passed Thursday, September 2, 2021. She was born September 5, 1950, in Brier Hill, a daughter of the late Amnie and Ruth DeWitt Lawver.
She was the beloved wife of 50 years to Paul Koffler; mother of Paul (Candy) Koffler Jr. of West Leisenring and Sherry (David) Gray of Washington; grandmother of Paul (Bethann) Koffler III, Joey (Melyssa) Jacobs; great-grandmother of Mya Koffler, Cheyenne Koffler, Paul Koffler IV, Mackenzy Harshman, Patricia McMasters, Payton Jacobs, Joey Jacobs Jr. and Marley Jacobs; sister of Amnie Lawver Jr. and the late Ruth Rankin and Kathy Hersh. Several nieces and nephews still survive.
She worked in the bakery for Walmart and Eat N Park and was involved in the racing community. Nancy was known to everyone as "BOBO". She loved spending time with her family and her dog, Daisy.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 7, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 8. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
