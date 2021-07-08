Uniontown
Nancy E. Balchick, 60, of Uniontown, passed away July 5, 2021, at Uniontown Hospital. She was born May 20, 1961, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Walter Fordyce and Jaean Reckner Fordyce.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Donald, Carl and Walter.
She is survived by her husband, Eugene M. Balchick Sr.; children, David Balchick of Masontown, Mark Balchick of Uniontown; three stepchildren, Leota Popiesh (Buddy) of West Brownsville, Deay Balchick (Jennifer) of Perryopolis, Eugene E. Balchick Jr. (Patty) of Alison and Randy Balchick (Marietta) of Chambersburg. Also surviving are six grandchildren; and siblings, Sandra Fordyce of Markleysburg, June Laraway of Uniontown and William Fordyce of Uniontown.
She was a Uniontown High School class of 1980 graduate.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 8, and until 11 a.m., the time of service, Friday, July 9, with Pastor Arlyn Satanek officiating the service. Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com
