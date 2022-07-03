Nancy Grace Shaffer Engle

Uniontown
Nancy Grace Porter Engle, 76, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022 with her loving family by her side.
She was born June 25, 1946 in Gans, a daughter of the late Bill Shaffer and Ruth Porter Shaffer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry E. Engle; son, Harry E. Engle Jr.; daughter, Kathy Ellen Gregor; brothers, William Shaffer, Woodrow Shaffer and Boomie Porter; sisters, Diane Lincoln, Betty Grubb, Mildred Hagnar and Rosie Harden.
Nancy enjoyed game shows, puzzle books and bingo. She also enjoyed watching NCIS.
Left to cherish Nancy's memory are her sons, Roy Engle and Harry Engle both of Uniontown; daughters Dolores Cottrell (Willard) of Moundsville, West Virginia and Delta Burgess of Uniontown; brothers, Bob Shaffer of Cleveland, Ohio, Joe Shaffer of Geensboro, Russell of Florida and David of Uniontown; sister, Shirley Miller of Masontown; 13 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the FERGUSON-BROWNFIELD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 78 Main Street, Smithfield, where friends will be received from 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5th.
Visitation will continue in the funeral home from 10 until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, followed by a service celebrating Nancy's life at 11 a.m. with Pastors Robe Bircher and Willard Cotrell officiating. Interment will be private.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
