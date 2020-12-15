McClellandtown
Nancy J. Bevans Shoup, 80, of McClellandtown, died Sunday, December 13, 2020, at the Uniontown Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Uniontown.
She was born Wednesday, July 3, 1940, in Denbo, a daughter of the late Woodrow Wilson Bevans and Rosella Smith Bevans Ludwig. Also deceased is her Stepfather, Fred Ludwig.
Mrs. Shoup was Baptist by faith. Nancy was a 1958 graduate of Waynesburg High School and studied for two years with Penn Commercial. When her health permitted, she enjoyed bowling and crafts. She was a homemaker.
Her husband, Roy 'Mike" B. Shoup, whom she married April 29, 1961, died May 25, 2014.
Surviving are two sisters, Lois Hutcheson of McClellandtown and Susan Taft of Greensburg; two brothers, John David (Roxie) Bevans of Normalville and George Bevans of Cumberland, Md; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are two sisters, Dolly Porreca and Bonnie Dzubinsky; three brothers, Lee Edward Bevans, Woodrow Wilson "Buddy" Bevans and Larry Bevans.
There will be no public visitation or services. MILLIKEN AND THROCKMORTON FUNERAL HOME, INC. , Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, have been entrusted with her arrangements. Burial will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies with her husband Roy. Information is available at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
