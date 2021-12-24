Vanderbilt
Nancy J. Clingenpeel, 85, of Vanderbilt, died Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Born in Sunnyside on July 14, 1936, she was the daughter of the late John Thomas and Stella Imogene Econovich Hempfield.
Nancy was a homemaker and loved being with her family.
She is survived by her children, Carl R. (Mary) Clingenpeel, Jr., of Monessen, Cheryl L. Togni, of Vanderbilt, John (Jackie) Clingenpeel, of Fresno, Calif., Luann Balentine and Herb, of Republic, and Joyce (Richard) Mayernik, of Monessen; 12 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Karen Backus, of Monongahela, and Kathy (Tom) Cameron, of New Eagle.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl R. Clingenpeel, Sr.; and grandsons, Mark Balentine, Ernesto Dacules, and Alexander Clingenpeel.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, in the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME, INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, 724-929-7934, where a Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, with Pastor Sandra E. Fitzgibbons officiating.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
