Hopwood
Nancy J. Dean, 81, of Hopwood, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Laurel Ridge Nursing Home, with her family by her side.
She was born Sunday, May 25, 1941, in Connellsville, a daughter of William and Elizabeth Brownlee, who preceded her in death.
Nancy was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Uniontown and was employed by Pechins for over 20 years.
She is survived by her best friend and loving husband, Gilbert Dean, whom she was married to for 63 years and together for 68 years; two daughters, Christine DeOre and husband George, Patty Laughery and husband Nick; four grandchildren, Ashley, Derek, Nicholas, Holly; along with six great-grandchildren, Nash, Indie, Aspen, Easton, Rowan and Maxine.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 20, and until 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, when prayers of transfer will be said, in the BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, with Fr. Julius Capongpongan as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com.
