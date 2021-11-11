Fairchance
Nancy J. DeMark, 84 of Fairchance, died Tuesday November 9, 2021, in Bella Healthcare, Uniontown. She was born February 20, 1937, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Charles and Lillian Morgan Enos.
Nancy was a graduate of Connellsville High School. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star.
She is survived by a brother, Charles Enos II and his wife Joyce of South Connellsville; nephews, Charles Enos III and his wife Dana of Connellsville, and Todd Enos and his wife Becky of North Versailles; great-nieces and nephews, Nikki Augustine of Lower Burrell, Casey Enos of Myrtle Beach, S.C. and Matthew Enos and his wife Bailee of Lake Stevens, Wash., and great-great-niece, Cloe Cottom.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband B.J. DeMark; her son, Jamie Dayoob; and a niece, Karen Augustine.
Family and friends will be received from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville, where services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.
In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to Children's Hospital, Pittsburgh, in memory of Nancy's late son, Jamie Dayoob.
To offer a condolence or remembrance please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com
