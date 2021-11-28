Huntingdon
Nancy J. Porter, 86, of Huntingdon, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021, in her home, with her supportive family by her side. After a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease, she went peacefully to be with her Lord.
She was born June 20, 1935, in Everettville, W.Va., a daughter of the late Worthy and Ethel Lamp, and the last of her siblings.
Nancy was a religious woman and was a Charter member of the Bible Baptist Church, Brownsville since 1968. Affectionately called "Clancey", she was a superb domestic engineer and faithful wife. She married Alvin E. Porter October 4, 1952. He preceded her in death June 29, 2005.
She was a loving mother and is survived by a son, Alvin E. Porter Jr. and wife Kathy of Huntingdon; three daughters, Terry Tepsic and husband Mike of Tyrone, Sheri Haba and husband Mike of Fredericktown, Becky Falcon and husband Robert of Ellsworth; 10 grandchildren, Nathan, Lisa, Kerri, Wendy, Michael, Jesse, Rene, Heather, Cory and Allen; 15 great-grandchildren, Sadie, Sienna, Emma, Jayda, Issac, Elijah, Maggie, Lila, Tehya, Michael, Jacob, Dalton, Nolan, Arya and Nella; several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from noon until the 3 p.m. hour of service Sunday, November 28, in NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, with the Rev. Tommy Dallas officiating. A private interment will occur at LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Nancy's name to the Bible Baptist Church, 729 Lewis Street, Brownsville, PA 15417.
To sign the guest book for the family, visit www.novakfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.