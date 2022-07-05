Uniontown
Nancy J. Shultz, 83, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022 at the Uniontown Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Nancy was born July 12, 1938 in Stahlstown, the daughter of the late Rush and Rebecca Marker Ulery.
Nancy was a former member of the Clinton Church of God. She was very kind and caring person to everyone she met.
Surviving are her children: Carl “Mike” Shultz (Nancy) of Taylor, Mich., James Shultz of Dawson, and Carolyn Emory (Kenneth) of Lemont Furnace; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister, Loretta King of Donegal.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her daughter, Terris Shultz; grandsons, Paul Emory and Richard Shultz; and brothers, Rush, Eugene, Richard, Daryl and John Ulery.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, Richard Rega funeral director., 740 W. Main Street, Mt. Pleasant, where services with be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Private interment will follow in the Mt. Olive Cemetery, Connellsville.
Please visit Nancy’s online memorial at saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook.
