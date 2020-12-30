Uniontown
Nancy J. Weimer Gnagey, 87, of Uniontown, passed away at home, with her family by her side, Friday, December 25, 2020. She was born in Uniontown, July 24, 1933, a daughter of the late Chalmer Weimer and Mary Reposky Weimer.
Nancy graduated from North Union High School with the class of 1951 and from Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing with a bachelor's degree in nursing. Along with her husband Jim, she was the co-owner of Gnagey Gas and Oil Company. Nancy was a faithful member of Calvary United Methodist Church of Uniontown and volunteered as a Boy Scout Den Mother, Girl Scout Leader, Mission Coordinator, United Methodist Women, lay leader, lay delegate to Annual Conference, church council, preschool steering committee, communion steward, Presbyterian University Hospital Nurses Alumni Association and Jumonville Foundation Board.
Left to cherish Nancy's memory are her loving husband of 65 years, James A. Gnagey; a daughter, Joy Lynn Huston of Uniontown; and a granddaughter, Kelly Filburn and husband Adam of Pittsburgh.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. Viewing and services will be private.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page. Family suggests donations to the Calvary United Methodist Church, 34 Clarke Street, Uniontown, PA 15401; Jumonville Christian Retreat Center, 887 Jumonville Road, Hopwood, PA 15445.
