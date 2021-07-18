Uniontown
Nancy J. Weimer Gnagey, 87, of Uniontown, passed away in her home, with her family by her side, Friday, December 25, 2020. She was born July 24, 1933, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Chalmer Weimer and Mary Reposky Weimer.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown.
The family invites family and friends to join them in Calvary United Methodist Church Saturday, July 24, from 10 to 11 a.m. A Celebration of Life service to celebrate Nancy's life will immediately follow, with Pastor Bev Roscoe officiating.
