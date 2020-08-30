Dawson
Nancy Jo Shultz Stillwagon, 84, of Dawson, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020, in her home, with her loving family by her side. She was born July 14, 1936, in Fayette County, a daughter of Joseph Alexander and Eunice Belle Galley Shultz.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Ray Stillwagon Sr.; and her brother, Fred Shultz.
Nancy is survived by her children, Donald Ray Stillwagon Jr. and wife Amy, Vicki Baluch and husband Jeff, Scott Stillwagon and wife Rachel, Sandra Baluch and husband Dean, Steven Stillwagon and wife Christine, and Dr. Shari Twigg and husband Eric; 14 grandchildren, Dan Stillwagon (Stacy), Greg Stillwagon (Alicia), Matt Stillwagon (Lyssa), Katie Karfelt (Chris), Jeffrey Baluch (Julianna), Eric Baluch (Anna), Christen Stillwagon (Anthony), Brittany Stillwagon (Jerry), Alexandra Wiley (Darren), Trevor Baluch, Jacob Stillwagon (Brittney), Nathan Stillwagon (Tera), Paitan Twigg and Kyle Twigg; 20 great-grandchildren; sisters Judith Virgili and husband Robert, and Susan Bell and husband Thomas; and many nieces and nephews.
Nancy was the loving wife of her husband of 49 years and the loving mother of six children. She somehow managed to attend every dance recital, football game, basketball game and band concert, and act as a den mother and youth group leader for every one of her children and continued that attention to her grandchildren as much as possible traveling hundreds or thousands of miles to attend weddings, graduations and family vacations. She loved to cook for her large family as often as possible, and until the week before her passing, was putting on birthday dinners, baking cakes and making homemade spaghetti sauce and meatballs.
She was an active member of the Tyrone Presbyterian Church her entire life. She served as church elder, secretary, youth leader, Sunday school teacher, bulletin publisher, greeter, vacation Bible school teacher, women's group member and many other activities.
She made many good friends as she worked, since the early 2000s, at the Bullskin Senior Center, cooking for the patrons, many of which were her juniors in years. When she finally retired at the end of 2017 at the age of 81, she continued to patronize and volunteer her services at the center, as well as enjoy her valued friendships made there over the years.
She will be dearly missed by all those whose lives she touched over the years and by her multitude of descendants.
Nancy's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 31, in the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, where her funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 1, with Pastor Robert Prinkey officiating. Interment will follow at Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
