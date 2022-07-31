McClellandtown
Nancy Kay Barnhart, 79, of McClellandtown, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022, in WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital Uniontown.
She was born September 4, 1942, in Indiana and raised by Betty Wood Badger.
Before retiring she was employed by the U.S. Government Department of Navy in Woodbridge, Va., as an administrative assistant.
Nancy was a member of Saint Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown. She was very lucky having a variety of friends from her church at St. Francis of Assisi, McClellandtown Presbyterian Church, Uniontown Christian Women's Club, and Masontown Senior Center. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and they know how much they will miss her. Most of all she loved the time she and Gene spent together playing cards every night and of course winning. She had a good life and the best is yet to come.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 60 years, Eugene Robert Barnhart; children, James Paul Barnhart and wife Julie of Charlotte, N.C., Kimberly Ann Satterfield of Fort Royal, Va., and Erik John Barnhart of Lake Ridge, Va.; four grandchildren, Ally, Matt, Maddie and Max; and her sister, Pricilla of Tyson, Fla.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 30, from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 31, and at 9:30 a.m. Monday, August 1, when Prayers of Transfer will be held. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow in St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown, with Father Marlon Pates as celebrant.
Private interment at Church Hill Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.