Point Marion
Nancy Kay Wert Hillman, 78, of Point Marion, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital. She was born in Bangor, Maine, November 29, 1941, a daughter of the late Edward L. Wert and Lillian Barnes Wert. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Marlene Fairbank.
Nancy was a member of Livingston Stone Church. Nancy was very welcoming. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother. Her family was her life. Nancy was a caregiver for the elderly.
Left to cherish Nancy's memory are her husband of 60 years, George H. Hillman Jr. of Point Marion; sons George Hillman III of Point Marion, John (Julia) Hillman of Interlaken, N.Y., Mark Hillman of Port Crane, N.Y., and Todd Hillman of Pt. Marion; daughter Kelli (Mark) Lewis; brother John Wert of Bradley, Maine; sister Kerry Wert Martin of Windsor, Maine; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the FERGUSON-BROWNFIELD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 78 Main Street, Smithfield, where family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 10. Visitation will continue in the funeral home from 10 until 11 a.m., the time of a service, Wednesday, March 11, with Pastor James Riley officiating. Interment will be private.
Donations in memory of Nancy can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Fayette Friends of Animals, P.O. Box 1282, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.