Monarch
Nancy L. Shubert, 78, of Monarch, Dunbar Township, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born October 4, 1941, in Dunbar, a daughter of the late Thomas and Anna (Newcomer) Miller (of Dunbar).
Nancy enjoyed doing yard work, planting flowers and baking.
Nancy is survived by her daughter, Susie Hiles and husband Joe of Monarch; four sisters, Betty Kuhns, Marietta Lowman and husband Barron, Shirley Tomechko and husband Leonard and Edith (Bobbie) Hileman and husband Elmer (Bud); sisters-in-law Betty Nagy, Gerry Dreese and husband Jerry, Mary Shubert, Rita Shubert and Martha Miller; brother-in-law Jim Fulton; and many loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was predeceased by her husband, George Shubert; son Kenny; an infant daughter, Sandra Lynn; two brothers, Richard Miller and James Miller; two sisters, Sylvia Bellan and Gerry Fulton; sister-in-law Josephine Cross; and five brothers-in-law, James (Shorty) Shubert, Robert (Oak) Shubert, Bernard (Snegs) Shubert, Bob Kuhns and Donald Shubert.
Family and friends will be received in the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME 123 S. 1st St. West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8PM, and Wednesday from 9:30AM to 10AM with Pastor Lee Maley officiating. Entombment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martucci funeralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.