Uniontown
Nancy Lee Colabianchi passed away Thursday, March 2, 2023, in WVU Uniontown Hospital, with her loving family by her side.
She was born October 14, 1946, to the late Joseph and Margaret Hartsek Colabianchi.
She worked for Rockwell and Sensus for over 40 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her niece, Michelle Murray; and her two dogs, Bear and Reno.
Nancy is survived by her brother, Robert and wife Mary; nieces, Pam Deli (Steve), Angela Colabianchi (Wally); and nephew, Robert Colabianchi; great-nephews, Derek, Stephen, Tyler, Walter and Jace; great-nieces, Marissa and Brook; great-great- nephew, Ramaree.
Family was very important to Nancy. She enjoyed spending time with them going out to eat. She will be deeply missed and always in our hearts.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 5, and until the 11 a.m. blessing service Monday, March 6, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown. Burial will follow at Mt. St. Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
