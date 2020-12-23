Uniontown
Nancy Lee Kemp Johnston, 97, a resident of Uniontown, died Monday, December 21, 2020, in Mt. Macrina Manor.
She was born February 7, 1923, in Frostburg, Md., a daughter of the late George Leroy and Helen Griffith Kemp.
She was a graduate of Beall High School in Frostburg, and West Penn Hospital School of Nursing. She also attended Waynesburg College, Duquesne University and Penn State University. She was a former trauma nurse and later a nurse for the late Dr. Regis M. Maher.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J. Harry Johnston.
She was a member of St. Pauls Evangelical Lutheran Church. She was the first woman elected to the church council and served on the council for more than 36 years. She was chairperson of the Evangelism Committee, chairperson of the Outreach Program and the Tape Ministry. She was also chairperson of the Food Bank. She was a member of the Chancel Choir, past president of the Wismer Sunday school class, past president of Women of the ELCA, was church lector, member of the Altar Guild and Church Decorating Committee, and chairperson of the 125th anniversary of St. Paul's.
Nancy Lee was a Lubach Adult Learning tutor, treasurer of the Fayette Literacy Council, a Red Cross disaster nurse, past president of the former Child Guidance Club, assistant treasurer of the former Mt. Laurel Flower Club, past matron of Laurette Chapter Order of the Eastern Star, member of Uniontown Chapter O.E.S., a 50-year member of Margaret E. Caven Shrine #42. She was a volunteer for the Uniontown Hospital Baby Talk Program, member of Menallen Grange #1091 and the West Penn Hospital Alumni Association.
Nancy Lee is survived by a son, J. Harry "Corky" Johnston and wife Joleen; a grandson, Joshua Johnston and wife Rachel; great-grandsons Joshua and Jacob Johnston; nephews Jack Forsythe, William Rittenhouse and Robert Balling; nieces Sally Wallace and Barbara Carl; and her special rescue dog, "Joey".
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of the service, with the Reverend Kevin Anderson officiating. Interment in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Pauls Evangelical Lutheran Church, 71 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401.
