Masontown
Nancy Lee Kino, 74 of Masontown, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022, in the Uniontown Hospital.
She was born August 22, 1947, in Uniontown, daughter of the late Myles and Lea Dunham. She was also predeceased by her husband, Paul G. Kino, Jr..
Nancy had attended the Masontown Brethren Church and also Triumphant Fellowship Church, in Uniontown. She was an active volunteer for Amedisys Hospice, Masontown Care Center.
She is survived by her children: Joseph P. Kino of Newell, Lea Ann Bair and husband Wayne of Point Marion, Paul G. Kino, III. and wife Brandy of Masontown, and Richard K. Kino of Masontown; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren; a sister, Marcia Habrat and her husband Bob of Masontown.
Family and friends will be received in the H. DAVID MCELROY FUNERAL HOME, McClellandtown, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23rd.
Funeral services will be conducted after visitation beginning at 8 p.m.. Interment will be private for family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.