Masontown
Nancy Lee Kino, 74, of Masontown, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, in the Uniontown Hospital.
Family and friends will be received in the H. DAVID MCELROY FUNERAL HOME, McClellandtown, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23rd.
Funeral services will be conducted after visitation beginning at 8 p.m.. Interment will be private for family.
