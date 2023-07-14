Nancy Lee Lough, 81, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in her home.
She was born May 6, 1942, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Frank S. and Lucy Oldland.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was predeceased by her husband, Richard D. Lough; son, Rodd Lough Jr.; brothers, Frank Oldland Jr. and David Oldland; and sister, Vivian Hixon.
Nancy is survived by her children, James Daniel Lough (Julie) of Uniontown, Todd A. Lough (Brenda) of Hopwood, Timothy S. Lough (Donna) of Lemont Furnace, Richard Douglas Lough (Genevieve) of Uniontown, Shelvia J. Seman (Michael) of Connellsville, Adam C. Lough (Brandy) of Uniontown; daughter-in-law, Judy Lough of Lemont Furnace; along with 13 grandchildren; six great- grandchildren; siblings, Jan Oldland of West Virginia, Clark Oldland (Shirley) of Indianapolis, Ind., and Colleen Jones of West Leisenring.
Nancy attended Uniontown Free Methodist Church. She was an avid reader and loved to solve puzzles. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., the hour of a funeral service, Friday, July 14, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, with Pastor John Broadwater officiating.
“Many people around the world can say “my mom is the best” as for our mom, she is perfect for all her children.”
