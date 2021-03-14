Uniontown
Nancy Lee Parks, daughter of Charles Arthur Parks and Violet C. Coldren Parks, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2015.
Born April 3, 1939, in Uniontown, she married James Landi and had three sons, Mark C. Landi, David A. Landi and Timothy P. Landi. Nancy's second marriage was to Bernard A. Herring. They had two children, son Jonathan E. Herring and daughter Elizabeth M. Herring, all of whom she is survived by. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Nancy was employed at Cameron Station Military Base in Alexandria, Va., as a civilian worker and retired with the highest civilian ranking as a secretary for a 5-Star General. She then retired to Albuquerque, N.M., before returning home to Woodbridge, Va., where she passed away peacefully surrounded by family.
Rest in peace Mom - we all love you very much.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.