Uniontown
Nancy Lee Smell Bittinger, 85, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Friday, August 7, 2020, with loving family by her side. She was born March 24, 1935, in Uniontown. Preceding her in death were her parents, Edwin D. Smell and Edna Flowers Smell; and a great-grandson, Nicholas Volpe.
Nancy was a graduate of German Township High School, a member of Grace Chapel Presbyterian Church in Smithfield and had previously worked at Rockwell Corporation and Goodwill Industries. She was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed playing games and following the Steelers and Penguins.
Left to cherish her memory are four children, Jon E. Bittinger and wife Valerie of Smithfield, Barbara L. Hamilton of St. Petersburg, Fla., Carol A. Volpe and husband Jeffrey and Beryl Geller and husband Brian, all of Uniontown; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Connie M. Del Casino and husband Joseph of Charlotte, N.C.
A graveside committal service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 13, at Church Hill Cemetery, McClellandtown, with the Rev. Lee McDermott officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Nancy be made to Grace Chapel Presbyterian Church, 1214 Walnut Hill Road, Smithfield, PA 15478, or Fayette Friends of Animals, P.O. Box 1282, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Arrangements are under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown.
