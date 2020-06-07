Smithfield
Nancy Lee Thomas Swaney, 75, of Smithfield, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020. She was born May 27, 1945, in New Eagle.
Nancy was predeceased by her parents, Eugene Joseph and Lucille Marie Merryman Thomas Sr.; brother Thomas Lowell Thomas; brother-in-law Denny Meadows; and nephew Dr. Joshua Scott Thomas.
Nancy retired from the business office of the Uniontown Hospital after 21 years of service and was once employed by Dr. Edwin J. Kamons. She was a member of the Farmington Bethel Church of the Brethren. Nancy was a loving wife, sister and aunt, who truly enjoyed planting and tending the flowers around her home.
Surviving are her loving husband of 49 years, Ronald Franklin Swaney; sister Barbara K. (Thomas) Meadows of Erie; brothers Eugene Joseph "Sonny" Thomas Jr. and wife Rhoda Jane (Conaway) Thomas of Clear Spring, Md., and Joseph R. Thomas of Royal; nephew Christopher Thomas and wife Jill; nieces Stephanie Daley and husband James, Roxann Rosendale and husband William, Jani Manley and husband Greg, Shelley Foster and husband Nick, and Jessica Thomas; many great-nieces and great-nephews; and a great-great niece.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 7, in the Walk Behind Faith Church, Fairchance, with the Rev. Charles McLaughlin officiating.
Arrangements under the direction of SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
