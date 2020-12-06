Uniontown
Fayette County Treasurer Nancy Lee Wilson, 72, a lifelong resident of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Friday, November 27, 2020, following an illness of several months.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, December 6, and from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. hour of service Monday, December 7, in Uniontown Hilltop Church, 535 Connellsville Street, Uniontown. Interment will follow in Franklin Cemetery, Dunbar.
Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, Philip S. Rishel, director.
CDC recommendations will be observed at the church during the visitation and funeral services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.