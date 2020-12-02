Uniontown
Fayette County Treasurer Nancy Lee Wilson, 72, a lifelong resident of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Friday, November 27, 2020, following an illness of several months. Born in Uniontown October 12, 1948, she was a daughter of the late Orville and Georgie Mae Davis Wilson.
A 1967 graduate of Uniontown Senior High School, she had also attended Penn State at the Fayette Campus and California State University. Nancy has worked in the Treasurer’s Office for the County of Fayette for 42 years, and was currently serving her second elected term as the county treasurer.
She was a faithful member of the Uniontown Hilltop Seventh Day Adventist Church in Uniontown, and was active in the local Democratic Party, as well as volunteered in several community organizations.
Surviving is her sister, Linda McFadden (Earl) of Dunbar; three brothers, Clyde Davis (Mary Jo) and Kenneth Wilson, both of Uniontown, and Rex A. Wilson (Rachel) of Orlando, Fla.; and a number of nieces and nephews and their families.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, December 6, and from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. hour of service Monday, December 7, in Uniontown Hilltop Church, 535 Connellsville Street, Uniontown. Interment will follow in Franklin Cemetery, Dunbar.
Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, Philip S. Rishel, director.
CDC recommendations will be observed at the church during the visitation and funeral services.
