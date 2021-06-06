Brownsville
Nancy Louise Miller, 74, of Brownsville, passed away in her home, with her family by her side, Thursday, June 3, 2021. She was born August 16, 1964, a daughter of Harvey and Nelda Conner.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Miller; brother Joe Conner; sisters Darlene Hampton, Dolores Woodring and Pearl Ulery.
Nancy will be sadly missed by her three children, Jackie Conner, Jerry Doyle and wife Cheryl, and Barry Miller Sr. and girlfriend Katerina Shaw; four grandchildren, Ashley, Christa and Jenna Doyle, and Barry Miller II; brother James "Jack" Conner; sister Jean Cox and husband Donald; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 7, and until the 10 a.m. hour of service Tuesday, June 8, in the NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville.
Burial will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
To sign the guest book for the family, visit www.novakfuneralhome.net.
